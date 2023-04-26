COVID-19 public health emergency ending May 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on the horizon, the Department of Health Services is changing how they are responding in Wis.

The federal government has announced the health emergency will be ending on May 11. The DHS says in Wis., case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are significantly lower than they were during the surge at the end of 2021 and early 2022. The end of the health emergency will also mean the end of some COVID assistance programs such as “Say Yes! COVID Test” which will run until supplies last.

“We can’t just say, Oh, it’s gone, it’s no longer around, it is around. And we have to be responsible and making sure that we are protecting our own health. Those of our family and friends and the communities that we live,” Deb Standridge, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary, said.

The DHS says it is important for people to stay on top of their health with support programs ending.

DHS will continue to track case numbers and the spread of the virus.

