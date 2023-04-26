ECCF announces Fund to support mental health services for local law enforcement personnel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Foundation is partnering with the Eau Claire County Sheriff Department and the Eau Claire Police Department to open a new Mental Health Support for Law Enforcement Endowment Fund.

A media release from the Eau Claire Community Foundation states “This new Fund will meet a significant need: Recent studies show that a significant proportion of law enforcement officers feel trapped or hopeless in their job, and many show signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. In addition, many suffer from depression and anxiety. These burdens in turn result in a suicide risk that is several times greater than the general population’s; in fact, officers may be more likely to die by their own hand than in the line of duty.”

According to the media release, with support from this new Fund, law enforcement officers will have a financial barrier to wellness removed.

“We’re thrilled to play a role in supporting the law enforcement personnel who do so much to keep our community safe,” ECCF Executive Director Sue Bornick, said in the media release. “We want them to know how much their work and sacrifices are appreciated.”

According to the media release, the public can also play a role in supporting officers’ mental health. Donations can be made online by visiting the Mental Health Support for Law Enforcement Endowment Fund page of the Eau Claire Community Foundation website (www.eccfwi.org) or mailing a check made out to ECCF/Mental Health for Law Enforcement to ECCF at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

