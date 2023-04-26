Jets show off former Packer Aaron Rodgers arrival in New York

NEW YORK (WMTV) – The next chapter in Aaron Rodgers’ career began Wednesday when the former Green Bay Packers’ quarterback was greeted by his new teammates in the Big Apple.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Jets tweeted an image of Rodgers walking into the Jets’ facility. With the four-time MVP showing off his new green and white gear, the team said simply, “looks good on ya.”

The tweet was soon followed by Rodgers getting a warm welcome from head coach Robert Salah.

the dap heard round the world pic.twitter.com/SJOxIECqzl — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2023

The Jets have scheduled a news conference early Wednesday morning where they are expected to introduce the quarterback they hope will bring them the same kind of success the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had when they grabbed a future Hall-of-Famer late in his career.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said his good-bye to his old team in an Instagram post taking fans through some of the big moments, starting with the day he was drafted.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold,” Rodgers wrote.

The previous day, news broke that the Packers reached a deal to trade Rodgers.

