March Local Unemployment Data Breaks Records

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN’S DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for March 2023.

In brief, the nonseasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary March 2023 unemployment rates decreased in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month. Over the year, all 12 Wisconsin metro areas had rates decrease. Appleton’s rate of 1.9% tied its lowest unemployment rate – for any month – going back to January of 1990.

Municipalities: Preliminary March 2023 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, 34 Wisconsin cities had unemployment rates decrease. Four cities tied or had all-time low unemployment rates since data collection began: Mequon (1.8%); Muskego (1.7%); Sheboygan (1.8%); and Stevens Point (1.9%).

Counties: Preliminary March 2023 unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 72 Wisconsin counties over the month. Over the year, 72 Wisconsin counties had unemployment rates decrease. Menominee (3.7%) and Outagamie (1.9%) counties both tied or set record low unemployment rates for all months going back to 1990.

“The latest labor market data continues Wisconsin’s historic economic performance, at both the local and state level,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “With record low unemployment statewide, we are redoubling our efforts to remove employment barriers such as transportation and childcare so that Wisconsinites can connect with jobs and expand career opportunities.”

The data included in today’s release can be accessed at Wisconomy.com.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.