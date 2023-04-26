NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -We have new details on the shooting death of a woman in River Falls.

Michael Dillon Price is charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County.

According to the criminal complaint, Price is a neighbor of the victim, identified as Amy Cathleen Theis. It says their two homes face each other and they have a shared parking area. Their homes are part of a multi-unit building.

Theis was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head early Monday morning. She was found face down outside near her front door.

The complaint says when Price got to the scene of the homicide, he appeared drunk and made statements leading officers to believe he was involved in Theis’ death. Through search warrants, investigators found ammunition around and inside Theis’ home that matched the same ammunition found on a dresser in Price’s bedroom. Officers also found a gun case in his home with the firearm missing.

Security video from a neighbor shows Price driving away from the area at a high rate of speed right after a gun shot is heard.

Price is being held in the St. Croix County jail on a $750,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 3.

