One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County results in the death of one person.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to US Highway 53 and North Road in the Town of Washington around 3:50 P.M. Wednesday for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

An initial investigation shows a northbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a southbound vehicle.

When deputies and emergency medical staff arrived, they found an unresponsive female. The Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. No further details are being released pending family notifications.

