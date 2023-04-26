Resolution to move Eau Claire fireworks show fails

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council voted on a resolution to change the location of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

Following a 5-5 split vote, the proposed resolution to move the show out of Carson Park and to the High Bridge failed, leaving the show and its location in limbo.

“We’ll certainly regroup, and we’ll have discussions internally and with council in the near future to discuss alternate locations, or we’ll see what their appetite is if they want to just forgo fireworks for the year,” said Eau Claire Community Services Director Lane Berg.

What is certain is that the show will not return to Carson Park, ending the ballfield’s long tradition of hosting the holiday fireworks.

“We’d identified that we’d like to move fireworks out of Carson Park for some time now,” said Berg. “It’s just, it’s a logistical difficulty for the city. You know, when we’re squeezing a lot of people into a small area, and you know, we’ve had issues with getting emergency vehicles in and out in the past.”

The council is looking to move the show from Carson Park due to numerous safety concerns, including flammable trees in the vicinity and limited access to emergency response units.

Eau Claire Express team owner Craig Toycen gave his thoughts on the matter, saying:

“I appreciate the council’s vote today. It’s obvious that it’s a divisive issue, and I know that the council gave it thoughtful consideration. There is 100 years of fireworks history at Carson Park, and we at the Express are proud to play a part in that history. It’s a magical day that combines two of the highlights of America: baseball and fireworks. I can’t wait for the season to start, and to welcome people back to historic Carson Park.”

With no set location for the fireworks show, the council will reconvene at a later date with more options, potentially forming a committee to faciliate the show and similar events.

“I think actually forming a comittee and, you know, involving other entities, you know, potential council members and whatnot would certainly be beneficial, and it’ll help us to make better decisions and how better to serve the community with our events,” said Berg.

Regardless of the outcome, council members are striving for resolution.

