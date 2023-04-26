Reverb Music Festival coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Event District is celebrating the addition of a new music festival.

It was announced Tuesday that the Reverb music festival is coming to Eau Claire later this year. The Festival will take place on Aug. 19 at the Event District which is also the home of Country Jam. The lineup will feature some of the biggest names in alt-rock and pop punk music, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, and Plain White T’s.

Officials with the Event District say they’re excited to grow Eau Claire’s tradition of being a major hub for music festivals.

“We are really excited to have announced our second festival, Reverb yesterday and we think we really can continue to grow that space in Eau Claire. People are really excited to see that new venue and play out there and our community has been so supportive of bringing in this new lineup of music as well as having country jam at a new site,” Holly Hedrington, Eau Claire Events District CEO said.

Presale tickets for the Reverb Festival are available now, with all tickets going on sale Tuesday, May 2.

