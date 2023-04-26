Seasonable temperatures return to close out the week with periodic showers into the weekend

High pressure overhead gave way to abundant sunshine across the area today as temperatures warmed closer to average in the 50s. Changes are expected tonight, however, as our high drifts to the east while a low pressure system skirts along Southern Canada with an associated warm front extending southward. Clouds will be on the increase with a few showers possible late in the Chippewa Valley and points north. Winds will become breezy from the south and southwest as overnight lows run slightly above normal in the 40s. Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected tomorrow as another storm system quickly builds into the Dakotas with a stalled cold front to our north and west. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but much of the day appears to stay dry with breezy south-southwest winds and seasonable highs in the mid-60s.

A few showers possible Thursday as a cold front sits north and west of Wisconsin (WEAU)

The low and associated cold front will make slow progress eastward through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop along and ahead of the boundary, especially Friday afternoon. Southerly flow will stick around one more day, leading to another push of mild air across Western Wisconsin as temperatures warm back into the 60s and even low 70s for some of our southern counties. Unfortunately, we will see another pattern shift just in time for the weekend as a large upper low becomes closed off over the Upper Midwest with yet another clipper-type system working down from the northwest. The surface low will be captured by the stagnant upper low, resulting in much slower movement to the east. This will keep scattered shower chances around through the weekend, though the best opportunity looks to come on Sunday with, perhaps, some wet snowflakes mixing in as colder air filters into Western Wisconsin. Blustery northwest winds will also develop on Sunday as highs for this final weekend of April struggle to get out of the 40s. Quieter weather returns to start off May next week as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure gradually encroaches our neck of the woods from the west. A nice warming trend will also ensue as temperatures work back through the 50s and into the upper 60s Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.