Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Sofas for Service

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 5th Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser for Sofas for Service will be held Saturday, April 29.

Sofas for Service provides home furnishings free of charge to Veterans in need.

The dinner runs from 4-7 p.m. at the new location for Saving Grace Lutheran Church at 3735 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire.

Prices are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and under 5-free. Take outs are available.

There is also a silent auction with a number of items available to bid on.

