Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks for reduction in bail

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for a woman accused of beheading a Green Bay man is asking for her bail to be reduced.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the defense for Taylor Schabusiness is asking the cash bond be reduced to between $500,000 to $1 million. Currently, the bond for Schabusiness is set at $2 million.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering his body back in February of last year.

The defense argues in the motion that the bond should be reduced for a number of different reasons. The motion notes Schabusiness is mother to a two-year-old child, who currently resides in Texas with grandparents.

The motion also notes Schabusiness’ mother died in 2009, which was “extremely difficult” for the defendant. The motion says Schabusiness could live with her father while awaiting trial.

The motion also cites Schabusiness’ ties to Wisconsin, having worked and gone to school in the state.

The defense argues Schabusiness should be released to participate in mental health treatment, which can’t be properly provided in the Brown County Jail. The motion says the current cash bond is simply out of reach for Schabusiness and that other homicide suspects have received lower bonds.

The motion also calls the cash bond, “excessive,” “arbitrary,” and “capricious.”

In addition to lowering the bond, the motion also calls for reduction with other conditions, including GPS monitoring.

The state will have a chance to respond to the motion before the judge makes his decision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndcey Jordheim
Former Bloomer daycare worker facing child abuse charges
Investigation
NEW INFORMATION: Homicide charges filed in St. Croix County
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
REVERB
Eau Claire Event District announces addition of Reverb Music Festival
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two people arrested after police pursuit Monday evening

Latest News

Eau Claire Community Foundation
ECCF announces Fund to support mental health services for local law enforcement personnel
Ambulance
2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County
Kellie Schmidt
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Jets show off former Packer Aaron Rodgers arrival in New York