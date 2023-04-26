Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea

52-year-old Kellie Schmidt was taken into custody following the death of a 53-year-old man...
Kellie Schmidt(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Brockway woman charged with homicide entered a no-contest plea in court Wednesday.

Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court 54-year-old Kellie Schmidt entered a no-contest plea and was convicted of first degree reckless homicide as a crime of domestic violence for the death of a Jackson County man.

According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, on Sept. 9, 2021, law enforcement and emergency services responded to a report of a man bleeding on his neighbor’s doorstep.

The media release says the man later died at a medical facility due to suffering a puncture wound. Investigation determined that Schmidt had fatally stabbed the victim, her domestic partner, with a fillet knife.

According to the media release, the case had been set for a week-long jury trial beginning May 8. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept.15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

