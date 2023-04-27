Health care officials speak out on the health risks involved with flooding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health care officials are speaking out on the health risks involved with flooding.

Flooding can lead mold to build up in and around your home, and flood waters can also carry germs. Dr. Michael Bassett with Mayo Clinic Health System says airing out flooded areas as quickly as possible can prevent mold from growing.

He also recommends that if you have kids, throw away items that are soft that could be contaminated from the water, and wipe down hard toys to keep kids safe from germs.

“When you are cleaning those environments, which is important to do, I want people to pace themselves. Like I said, the weather’s nicer, but it can also mean that you’re sweating a lot, exerting yourself. That can be hard for some people. Especially if you’ve got a large volume of work to do and that’s an inconvenience to you. Take your time, pace yourself, involve others, get the help you need. Don’t overexert yourself because that can be harmful as well,” Dr. Michael Bassett, Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Physician, said.

Bassett says the best way to keep you and your family safe is to stay clear of high waters and wash your hands regularly.

Thursday, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office shared images of flooding on their Facebook pages.

