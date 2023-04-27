HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital hosting its 50th Annual Charity Ball

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls is hosting its annual charity ball, marking the event’s 50th year.

The event will be held at Lake Wissota Golf and Event Center on May 20th. This year’s theme is “Puttin’ on the Ritz”.

Attendees are encouraged to dress their best.

There will be a cash bar, dinner, live entertainment by Riverside Hitmen from Minneapolis, raffles, and more.

Tickets are $125 per person.

For more information, click here.

