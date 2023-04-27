‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey

He is a local superstar taking the hearts of everyone across the world. We are talking about Patches’ the 40-pound cat.
By Raven Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - He is a local superstar stealing the hearts of everyone across the world.

Patches, the 40-pound cat who was adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control last week, is on a journey being followed by thousands of people.

“I was watching a favorite TV show, and I get this text, and all it says is ‘This is your moment,’” Kay Ford said.

Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford are on the weight loss journey together.
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford are on the weight loss journey together.(WWBT)

It’s a moment Ford will never forget.

“I looked at it,” Ford said. “It was clearly a picture attached to it, and there he was on the now famous (Facebook) post, and I just went, ‘I got to have Patches.’”

The 40-pound cat Patches has become quite the superstar going viral after Richmond Animal Care and Control posted about his need for a home.

“I just wanted to help Patches,’” Ford said.

Weighing 42 pounds when he came in, that didn’t stop Patches’ determination to move into his new home and drop some weight. When he went to the vet on Tuesday, Patches weighed 38.8 pounds.

The journey is just getting started, and he won’t be alone. Patches’ healthier lifestyle inspires people worldwide to join him, including his new mom.

“I thought that it would be inspirational for me to do it with him,” Ford said.

She said they’re both doing it by walking a little more each day, with Patches continuing his special diet and exercise plan and adding a little “focused play” so he can get healthy and continue to make those cheering him on proud.

Ford admits all the attention can be daunting, but there’s an upside.

“I never realized that I was going to be accountable to tens of thousands of people,” Ford said. “But I think, ‘Hey, if that’s one way to do it, that’s one way to do it and darn it, I’m going to do it!’ If he can do it. I can do it.”

Since so many people love Patches, Ford made a Facebook page for him where you can follow along on his weight loss journey.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Kellie Schmidt
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea
Ambulance
2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County
Lyndcey Jordheim
Former Bloomer daycare worker facing child abuse charges

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at the center of the kidnapping and lynching of Emmett Till, has died
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol thanks Americans who served in the Korean War.
South Korean president salutes Korean War veterans
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care