Judge tosses former Whitewater student’s harassment lawsuit

Court gavel
Court gavel(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has tossed out a former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student’s lawsuit that alleged UW System officials failed to prevent the school chancellor’s husband from sexually harassing her and other women.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller dismissed the case in March after the former student, Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas, and her attorney repeatedly failed to preserve and withheld records UW officials requested as part of the discovery process in the case, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

Vander Pas in 2018 publicly accused Alan Hill, husband of UW-Whitewater’s then-chancellor, Beverly Kopper, of sexual harassment. Ray Cross, who was the UW System president at the time, banned Hill from the Whitewater campus and stripped him of his job as Kopper’s associate in response to other allegations that Hill had sexually harassed several women dating back to 2015.

Kopper resigned in December 2018.

Vander Pas filed the lawsuit in 2021 arguing that UW-Whitewater violated Title IX, a federal law designed to protect students and employees from sexual misconduct on campus. The action sought unspecified damages.

The Journal Sentinel reported that Stadtmueller dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Kellie Schmidt
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea
Ambulance
2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County
Lyndcey Jordheim
Former Bloomer daycare worker facing child abuse charges

Latest News

Train derailment near De Soto
Train derails near De Soto
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director departing from organization
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Senator Baldwin Joins Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Ensure Doctors Can Provide Legal Abortion Care
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/27/23)