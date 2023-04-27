Near to above average temperatures in store Friday before a cool and wet weekend unfolds

Clouds mixed with a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon as a front remained stalled out north and west of Western Wisconsin with another low pressure system building across the Northern Plains. Breezy southwest winds brought temperatures back near and above average in the 60s across the area. Besides an isolated shower early this evening, dry weather is expected tonight under a mostly cloudy sky as low pressure gradually moves into Southern Minnesota overnight. Light southerly flow and cloud cover will keep low temperatures confined to the upper 40s. Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected as we start off our Friday, but scattered shower and storm chances return mid-late tomorrow afternoon as a cold front begins to pass through. South and southeast winds ahead of the boundary should help warm us above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front slowly moves east with afternoon shower and storm chances (WEAU)

Cooler weather will then begin to filter in tomorrow night as winds shift out of the northwest behind our depart cold front. Meanwhile on Saturday, another clipper-type system is forecast to drop down from the northwest with more scattered showers possible. A large closed-off upper low will also become cut off over the region, only reinforcing the colder temperatures as highs are expected to only reach the low 50s with breezy northwest winds. On Saturday night, the upper low will capture our surface storm, slowing its progress eastward with rain and some wet snow showers not being ruled out as lows dip into the 30s. Sunday will bring additional chances for rain and snow showers, along with blustery northwest winds as our pressure gradient tightens further. These conditions will not bode well for those of you who plan on attending the Eau Claire marathon. You’ll want to dress accordingly as temperatures will only climb into the mid-40s with wind chills likely to hang out in the upper 20s and low 30s. As we flip the Calendar over to May next week, the start of the new month looks to bring hope as our upper low finally wobbles off to the east with a ridge of high pressure moving in behind. This will open the door to a gradual warm up as temperatures rise from the 40s Monday into the 50s on Tuesday with winds remaining a factor from the northwest. Meanwhile for Wednesday and into late week, the seasonable 60s look to return with quiet weather expected.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.