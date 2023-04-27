Regis High School names Head Volleyball Coach

Liz Anderson
Liz Anderson(COURTESY: REGIS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis High School names Liz Anderson as the next Head Volleyball Coach.

A media release from Regis Catholic Schools states “Anderson graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 2017 as a four-year varsity starter and a WVCA-All State Honorable Mention player for the Lakers. She continued on to play collegiate club volleyball for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she received All-Conference and All-Tournament recognition. Since then, she has coached for four seasons at the high school level at both Regis High School (JV/Varsity) and Luck High School (Varsity) and continues to be involved with the volleyball community in the Chippewa Valley.”

“I am excited to return to Regis High School to share my vision to create a culture of excellence,” Anderson said in the media release. “One where hard work and dedication are celebrated, and where our student-athletes are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values they need to succeed on and off the court.”

