SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 26th

By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tristan Drier, Lauryn Goettl, and Elly Eiler of Cadott all commit to play collegiate athletics.

Drier commits to UW-Eau Claire’s wrestling program, while Eiler signs to UW-Eau Claire’s women’s basketball team, and Goettl inks her name to Viterbo’s women’s basketball team.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire baseball has their home opener as they host UW-Stout in a doubleheader.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse hosts UW-La Crosse in WIAC action.

