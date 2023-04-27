SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tristan Drier, Lauryn Goettl, and Elly Eiler of Cadott all commit to play collegiate athletics.

Drier commits to UW-Eau Claire’s wrestling program, while Eiler signs to UW-Eau Claire’s women’s basketball team, and Goettl inks her name to Viterbo’s women’s basketball team.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire baseball has their home opener as they host UW-Stout in a doubleheader.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse hosts UW-La Crosse in WIAC action.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.