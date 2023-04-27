United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director departing from organization

CHIPPEWA AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Board of Directors is announcing that Executive Director Andy Neborak has tendered his resignation, effective June 9.

The United Way Board recognizes the great position the organization is in, due in part to Andy’s leadership,” Board Chair Miriam Gehler said. “We thank him for his great work.”

Neborak said that a great opportunity awaits for the next Executive Director.

“The decision to leave United Way is very difficult, and it takes a truly incredible opportunity to arrive at that decision,” Neborak said. “This organization has a very talented and dedicated staff, a strong Board of Directors, wonderful partner programs, and countless committed volunteers. A great opportunity awaits for the next Executive Director.”

According to a media release from the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the search for Neborak’s replacement will begin immediately. A job posting is publicly available on the United Way website HERE.

