WAGNER TAILS: Jay and Elton & Kiki

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A former stray dog is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Jay loves to play fetch. He’s basically looking for someone to be his personal ball-throwing machine.

Since arriving at the Chippewa Humane Association, Jay’s confidence continues to grow. Staff members at CHA say this fetch-loving two-year-old should do well in a home with other dogs.

Don’t forget to warm up your throwing arm! Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Don’t go breaking their heart! Named after Elton John and Kiki Dee, this Elton and Kiki are looking for a home together.

They arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as sick kittens with respiratory and eye infections. Elton (black and white fur) and Kiki (gray fur) are on a supplement to boost their immune systems, but they are doing well.

They’re described as happy, friendly seven-month-olds who love running around. Elton is more rambunctious, while Kiki is usually content to snuggle and watch his antics. Click HERE for the adoption application. Elton and Kiki will be at an adoption open house Saturday, April 29 at BCHA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 950 N. Eau Claire St. in Mondovi.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Kellie Schmidt
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea
Ambulance
2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County
Lyndcey Jordheim
Former Bloomer daycare worker facing child abuse charges

Latest News

Wagner Tails (4/20/23)
WAGNER TAILS: KENZIE
WAGNER TAILS: Kenzie
WAGNER TAILS: Kingsley and Arthur
Wagner Tails (4/6/23)