WAGNER TAILS: Jay and Elton & Kiki

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A former stray dog is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Jay loves to play fetch. He’s basically looking for someone to be his personal ball-throwing machine.

Since arriving at the Chippewa Humane Association, Jay’s confidence continues to grow. Staff members at CHA say this fetch-loving two-year-old should do well in a home with other dogs.

Don’t forget to warm up your throwing arm! Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Don’t go breaking their heart! Named after Elton John and Kiki Dee, this Elton and Kiki are looking for a home together.

They arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as sick kittens with respiratory and eye infections. Elton (black and white fur) and Kiki (gray fur) are on a supplement to boost their immune systems, but they are doing well.

They’re described as happy, friendly seven-month-olds who love running around. Elton is more rambunctious, while Kiki is usually content to snuggle and watch his antics. Click HERE for the adoption application. Elton and Kiki will be at an adoption open house Saturday, April 29 at BCHA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 950 N. Eau Claire St. in Mondovi.

