1 person in custody, arrest warrants issued after burglary at ‘Smoking Gun’ store

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in Rockland.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of April 25, 2023 the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a burglary at “Smoking Gun” store in Rockland, Wis. Authorities entered the building and found 41 firearms missing.

The media release says after investigating, three suspects and a vehicle have been identified. One person is in custody and arrest warrants have been issued for Nehemiah Sample and Robert Benson Jr.

According to the media release, if anyone has recently purchased a firearm from anyone associated with these individuals, if anyone knows anything about the location of these people or the stolen firearms, or if anyone believes they might have information about this burglary, you are asked to contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.