1 person in custody, arrest warrants issued after burglary at ‘Smoking Gun’ store

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of...
According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of April 25, 2023 the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a burglary at “Smoking Gun” store in Rockland, Wis. Authorities entered the building and found 41 firearms missing.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in Rockland.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of April 25, 2023 the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a burglary at “Smoking Gun” store in Rockland, Wis. Authorities entered the building and found 41 firearms missing.

The media release says after investigating, three suspects and a vehicle have been identified. One person is in custody and arrest warrants have been issued for Nehemiah Sample and Robert Benson Jr.

According to the media release, if anyone has recently purchased a firearm from anyone associated with these individuals, if anyone knows anything about the location of these people or the stolen firearms, or if anyone believes they might have information about this burglary, you are asked to contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
Liz Anderson
Regis High School names Head Volleyball Coach
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid

Latest News

ECCHA GROUNDBREAKING
Eau Claire County Humane Association breaks ground on new building
Students and City Work Together to Plant Trees
Students and City Work Together to Plant Trees
Tree planting in Altoona
Students and City work together to plant trees
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/28/23)