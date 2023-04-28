2023 Eau Claire Marathon Weekend

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Known as the “Biggest Small Town Race in the USA”, the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon weekend is family-friendly and has a beautiful course which makes it one of the best races in the Midwest. Race Director Emi Uelmen, an Eau Claire native came on Hello Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about this year’s event. Uelmen and the Eau Claire Marathon race committee and their hundreds of volunteers are celebrating the 10th year since bringing the marathon back to Eau Claire. The full marathon starts at 7 am Sunday.

Click here for a list of all the Eau Claire Marathon activities this weekend.

