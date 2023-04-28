BNSF Railway provides train derailment update

Train derailment near De Soto
Train derailment near De Soto(KWWL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DE SOTO, Wis. (WEAU) - In a statement from BNSF Friday morning, crew members who were taken to the hospital following the train derailment have been treated and released.

The statement says two of three locomotives and 10 cars carrying freight of all kinds were involved. Two containers went into the river and BNSF says neither contained hazardous materials.

Some of the containers that derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries so a boom has been placed in the area as a precaution. The main track remains blocked in both directions. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The media release reads, “On Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 12:13 p.m. CDT, we received a preliminary report of a train derailment near Desoto, WI which has affected the main track. Desoto, WI is approximately 30 miles South of La Crosse, WI. BNSF field personnel are responding to assess the derailment site. The estimated time for opening the main track has not been determined at this time. The estimated time for opening main track one is April 29,2023 at approximately 08:00 p.m. The estimated time for opening main track two is April 29,2023 at approximately 06:00 a.m.”

BNSF Railway issued this statement:

