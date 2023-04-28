Eau Claire County Humane Association breaks ground on new building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is breaking ground on its new building.

A ceremony was held Friday to mark the official start of the project, located on Old Town Hall Road in Eau Claire.

The building is anticipated to revolutionize the animal welfare community by providing higher standards of care, an onsite veterinary treatment unit, and offering a greater amount of kennels, which will also be larger.

The President of the ECCHA Board of Directors, Stephanie Sorensen, says it will be a great space for the community and the animals.

Sorensen said in part quote, “I think the animals are going to be so much better off because they’re not going to be stuck in little cubicles. They’re going to have more space to lead more fulfilling lives until they go to their forever homes.”

ECCHA staff are hoping the project will be completed sometime in 2024.

In 2022 ECCHA launched a campaign for the new shelter. Additional information about the campaign can be found HERE.

