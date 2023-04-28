Hayward man arrested in Jan. 6 riot

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hayward, Wis. man is facing charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot.

According to information from the United States Department of Justice, 38-year-old Jonathan Bonney was arrested after a complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, charging him with four misdemeanor offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Bonney appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison Thursday and was released pending his next appearance, scheduled for May 4 in the District of Columbia, via Zoom.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this matter is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The criminal complaint shows the charges Bonney faces includes entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on capital grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in capital building.

