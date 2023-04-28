Hayward man arrested in Jan. 6 riot

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hayward, Wis. man is facing charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot.

According to information from the United States Department of Justice, 38-year-old Jonathan Bonney was arrested after a complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, charging him with four misdemeanor offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Bonney appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison Thursday and was released pending his next appearance, scheduled for May 4 in the District of Columbia, via Zoom.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this matter is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The criminal complaint shows the charges Bonney faces includes entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on capital grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in capital building.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
Liz Anderson
Regis High School names Head Volleyball Coach
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid

Latest News

Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injures 5
Madeline Kingsbury
Family of Madeline Kingsbury plans prayer service
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/28/23)
Train derailment near De Soto
BNSF Railway provides train derailment update