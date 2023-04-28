Hy-Vee hosts NFL Draft watch party

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night, Hy-Vee hosts a watch party for the NFL Draft’s first round.

The Packers hold the 13th overall pick, their highest selection since drafting Rashan Gary 12th overall in 2019.

As Green Bay starts their era without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a platoon of green-and-gold faithful turned out to witness their first pick in the Jordan Love era.

“Anything Packers related seems to go well,” said Hy-Vee District Store Director Brandon Hofeldt. “Once we became an official sponsor of the Packers, it went over really well to tie in the bar, tie in our meat department, tie in our food service area. It just goes over really well.”

The grocery chain is new sponsors of the Packers, and planned the event in conjunction with Sports Talk 105.1′s Dan Kasper.

“I mean, when it comes to Packers, any time we can get together to talk Packers, or hang out and watch something when it’s with the Packers, everybody gets excited about that,” said Kasper.

Anticipations were high for Green Bay, as the team has plenty of needs to fill with their 13th pick.

“You know, David Bakhtiari is probably not going to be there next year, so you might want to get your next left tackle,” said Kasper. “Tight end is everybody’s favorite pick right now because they don’t have anybody, maybe a wide receiver at that point due to get a little bit more depth, maybe defensive line as well.”

When the pick finally came, Packers fans were a bit surprised by the direction, as Green Bay selected Iowa linebacker Lukas Van Ness.

Though not the anticipated offensive player, Packers fans remain optimistic.

“As long as Joe Barry can coach them up a little bit better than he has over the past few years, we should be able to get after the quarterback,” said local fan Jeff Dumholt.

“We’ve got to control the trenches and it looks like another good, good pick for the Pack,” said local fan James Hayden. “The Pack will be back.”

As the Jordan Love era begins, he is backed by a newly bolstered defense to support him.

The NFL Draft continues throughout the weekend with rounds two and three tomorrow night.

The Packers next pick is 42nd overall.

