La Crosse County Sheriff’s Emergency Management using 2-1-1 for flood damage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Emergency Management is using United Way 2-1-1 for disaster assessment assistance for residents.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, if your home or business has been impacted by flooding, you can dial 2-1-1 or go to the 211 WI website and report damage HERE.

“The Mississippi river has crested, and the flooding is not starting to recede. As we continue to see river levels go down, please use caution. This first step is to gather information, so we understand what, where, how much, and what type of damage has occurred to homes and businesses,” Tracy Hameau, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a media release. “By understanding the amount of damage, we can start the process to potentially get additional help to the people affected.”

