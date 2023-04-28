Packers pick Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness in first round

Lukas van Ness will be a Packer
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers picked defensive end Lukas Van Ness from Iowa with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Instead of picking an offensive player to build around quarterback Jordan Love, Brian Gutekunst instead electing to solidify his defensive front. Green Bay lost Dean Lowry to free agency, and will be without pass rusher Rashan Gary early in the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Van Ness, who did not start for the Hawkeyes last season, was able to earn second team All-Big Ten honors after registering 6.5 sacks last season. The third year lineman out of Barrington, Ill. also contributed on special teams with a pair of blocked punts last season against Iowa State. And he is a very versatile player on the defensive front.

“By my sophomore year they actually bumped me in to playing defensive tackle which was super beneficial for my development as a player,” Van Ness said. “I learned how to play inside, which is a faster game, you’ve got to be really good with your pad level, your balance, your hands. I just had to learn a physical brand of football. And getting the opportunity to bump back outside this year, I grew up playing defensive end and that’s where I feel comfortable. That is where I can use my tools and excel. They bumped me outside and I feel I was able to take what I learned playing defensive tackle and move it outside, play a physical brand of football, use my length on the edge, use my power and really impact the game to help my team win.”

At the Draft Combine Van Ness ran a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash. That was tied for sixth among defensive linemen and edge rushers this year.

Growing up Van Ness’ first love was actually hockey and played all the way until his senior year of high school. His goal was to play at the highest level and football gave him the best chance at doing that. Van Ness also credited playing hockey for helping his game on the football field with skills like being quick on his feet, being physical, and the ability to react quickly.

After heading to Iowa as a three star recruit, Van Ness took advantage of his redshirt year in 2020 by putting on 60 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
DILLON PRICE
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in shooting death of neighbor in River Falls
Liz Anderson
Regis High School names Head Volleyball Coach
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department makes new request in search for missing woman
Kellie Schmidt
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County enters no-contest plea

Latest News

Eau Claire's Hy-Vee hosted a watch party for the NFL Draft's first round
Hy-Vee hosts NFL Draft watch party
SportScene 13 Thursday
Several cars were thrown off the track after a train derailment in De Soto.
Train derails in De Soto near Mississippi River, several cars off track
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Hy-Vee Hosts NFL Draft Watch Party
Hy-Vee Hosts NFL Draft Watch Party