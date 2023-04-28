SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 27th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball season continued across the Chippewa Valley.

Undefeated Regis took on Bloomer, Eau Claire North faced off with Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Rice Lake, and Immanuel Lutheran squared off with Augusta.

In prep golf, Memorial took down Hudson in dual match play.

Also, UW-Eau Claire prepares for its first home outdoor track meet in 15 years.

