Students and City work together to plant trees

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - In Altoona, students and city officials work together to help celebrate Arbor Day .

The City of Altoona planted two trees Friday morning at 10th Street Park. Eighth graders from the Altoona School District were at the event to learn about the value of trees, how to plant a tree, and to do some clean up at the 10th Street and Cinder City parks. An Altoona City Council member says expanding the urban forestry of Altoona is a focus for the City.

“The City of Altoona. We are a tree City USA member from the Arbor Day Foundation. So it’s the fourth year that the city has been a part of this. And every year on Arbor Day, even before we were a tree city, we have been trying to increase our tree stock. And on Arbor Day, we try to plant a tree every year,” Matt Biren, Altoona City Council Rep. said.

The two trees that were planted in the 10th Street Park Friday were a honey locust, and a hackberry.

