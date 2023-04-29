April wraps up cooler than average with blustery winds and more rounds of precipitation

Clouds mixed with sunshine throughout the day as we awaited the arrival of a cold front and low pressure center from the west. This came with a band of showers and thunder moving into the area late this afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the 60s and low to mid-70s. If you have plans early tonight, be sure to keep the umbrella handy as more showers are expected with our front pushing a little further eastward. Things should dry out overnight with a mainly cloudy sky and low temperatures dipping to around 40 with breezy winds from the north-northwest. Unfortunately, the start of this weekend will look rather gloomy with clouds and chances of showers returning as a closed off upper low develops overhead. Meanwhile at the surface, a clipper-type system will be arriving from the northwest. Breezy northwest winds will continue with afternoon highs only reaching up to 50.

Low pressure spins over the Great Lakes with more showers and a cooler start to the weekend (WEAU)

Clouds will stick around tomorrow night as a surface low over the Great Lakes Region is captured by the large upper low. Wrap-around precipitation on the backside will slide into Western Wisconsin overnight, and with temperatures forecast to drop into the 30s, we will likely see rain showers transition over to a wintry mix or wet snow through Sunday morning. Luckily, any snow accumulations are expected to remain light at this time with a trace up to two inches possible, especially in Taylor and Clark counties. For those of you heading out to the Eau Claire Marathon Sunday, the weather will be comparable to March with wet snow switching back over to rain showers throughout the day. In addition, a tightening pressure gradient overhead will give way to blustery winds from the northwest with gusts up to 45 mph not being ruled out. The response will be wind chill values will hang out in the upper 20s and low 30s with air temperatures only climbing into the low 40s, so you’ll want to dress warm! By Monday, the upper low will finally exit to the east with an amplified ridge of high pressure building out west. We may see a few lingering showers to start off the month of May with persistent northwesterly winds. From there, plenty of sunshine returns through mid-week with high pressure working into the Plains. Temperatures will also begin to moderate closer to average with the mid-50s Tuesday, followed by the mid-60s Wednesday. Seasonable highs look to carry through late next week with dry weather sticking around.

