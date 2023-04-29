Augusta High School hosts active threat exercise for law enforcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday, Augusta High School hosted an active threat exercise for members of local law enforcement to practice their combined response.

With local students and volunteers acting as pretend victims, the exercise was used to gauge the response capabilities of the law enforcement branches that attended.

“We’re doing a full-scale exercise that is allowing the agencies here to test out their policies, their procedures, what they would do in a real-life event,” said Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department EMS Director Kris Johnson.

The agencies participating included fire departments from Augusta-Bridge Creek, Fall Creek and Osseo, a member of Augusta’s police department, members of the Wisconsin and Eau Claire Emergency Management teams, the React team, and Mayo Clinic ambulance.

“These departments are pretty small, so they have to work together quite frequently, and making sure that we can communicate together, and our policies mesh, and we know what each other’s culture is going to do in these events makes that just an integral part of these exercises,” said Eau Claire County Emergency Management Program Assistant Valerie Desio.

When combining so many departments, communication issues can arise.

“One of the gaps we found today was in communication,” said Johnson. “Radio traffic was a bit chaotic, and I think that’s going to happen in any scene. The more time we can work on those kinds of issues in advance, the better off we will be when we actually have an event happen.”

Despite the early hiccups, the personnel involved were grateful for the chance to improve.

“Fire is used to working in incident command, and EMS typically is not, so I think it was a good opportunity for our EMS providers to be able to get an opportunity to work through some of those communication issues, learn the incident command structure a little bit more, and learn their roles,” said Johnson.

Through practicing that communication, and bettering themselves, the emergency personnel involved hope the event helps put the community more at ease, and potentially inspires the next generation.

“Always need new, younger members on the department and just to give them a taste of what what they see,” said Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Chief Ken Zich. “We always need new, younger members on the department and just to give them a taste of what they see. We do have some young people on our department, and we try to get out as much PR with the high school kids just so that if they want a career in fire or EMS, that’s great.”

The exercise was funded by a Homeland Security grant program, and coordinators are hoping to utilize a grant for a similar exercise next year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.