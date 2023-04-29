A blustery and cold finish to the weekend with rain and wet snow in store

Cloud cover and periods of showers across the area made for a dreary start to this final weekend of April as a surface storm lingered over the Great Lakes while a large upper low became closed off over the Upper Midwest. The weather will stay active tonight as low pressure remains nearly stationary to the east as it deepens. In doing so, wrap-around precipitation will develop on the backside and work into Western Wisconsin. Temperatures will gradually drop into and through the 30s with rain arriving in the Chippewa Valley between 10pm and 2am. As our atmospheric temperature profile continues to cool, we’ll start to see a change over to wet snow sometime early tomorrow morning. In addition, winds will be increasing from the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts in upwards of 40 mph not being ruled out. There are indications that the snow could become heavy at times, and coupled with the strong winds, visibility will likely become extremely low. Snow looks to persist through at least mid-morning before temperatures slowly climb into the upper 30s again with a transition back to cold rain showers. As for accumulations, much of the area can expect a trace up to two inches. Meanwhile in Clark and Taylor Counties, it appears that we could see a little more with the highest totals likely to fall northeast of the viewing area. While most of the snow is expected to stick to grassy surfaces, there is a chance that roads could become slick in spots if we see heavier rates of snowfall for a prolonged period. Winds will become even stronger tomorrow at 18-25 mph from the north-northwest with gusts around 45 mph or greater. This will result in wind chill values hanging out in the 20s and low 30s throughout the day. For those of you attending the Eau Claire Marathon, make sure to bundle up!

Rain switches to wet snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning with accumulations possible (WEAU)

Low pressure deepens over the Great Lakes Sunday with rain, snow, and blustery winds (WEAU)

Lingering rain showers are possible tomorrow night with a few more wet snowflakes possibly mixing in early Monday morning as temperatures dip back into the mid-30s. That said, the start of the new work week as well as May appears largely dry as the upper low wobbles further east. Skies will remain overcast with some drizzle or light rain showers possible as winds remain strong and gusty out of the north-northwest. Afternoon highs will stay well below average in the upper 40s. Improvements look to come on Tuesday as surface high pressure works into the Great Plains with an amplified upper-level ridge also building into the Central United States. Both features will promote the return of sunshine as highs reach closer to average in the mid-50s. By Wednesday and through the rest of next week, temperatures will be climbing back to the seasonable 60s with southerly flow developing in the region. For now, things look to stay dry with sun and clouds, but some of the long-range forecast models are hinting at the possibility for a few showers late in the week. That said, there are a couple differences in the upper-level flow that will have to be resolved. Looking ahead to the first weekend of May, sunshine will be the dominant feature with a large high dropping down from Canada as highs push near 70.

