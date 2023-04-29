Body found in Wisconsin River

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person was found in the Wisconsin River in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wood County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a person in the Wisconsin River near Wakely Road. The report said the caller was able to bring the person to the shore.

A deputy with the sheriff’s department said after first responders arrived, the person was pronounced dead from drowning. The deputy said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

