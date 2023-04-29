Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment near De Soto
BNSF Railway provides train derailment update
Madeline Kingsbury
Family of Madeline Kingsbury plans prayer service
Fatal Crash on Highway 53
One person dead after crash on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County
New law intends to attract and retain jail staff.
County jail staff can opt for protective status under new law
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injures 5

Latest News

FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking...
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse
A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant over $40, records show
In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha...
US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war
A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant, records show