Eau Claire Marathon runners face cold weather

Runners in the Eau Claire Marathon brace the wind as they line up in Phoenix Park.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hats, mittens, and rain ponchos were sported with running shoes Sunday morning as people lined up in Phoenix Park for the, “Biggest small town race in the USA”.

However, despite the rain and wind the runners were still eager to do what they do best.

“We’ve been training all winter, in all conditions, so we are so ready for this,” runner, Dana Parisi, said.

The Eau Claire Marathon is a weekend full of races spread out across downtown Eau Claire including a Boston Qualifying Marathon, a Half Marathon, and a Relay. For some running in the marathon, the cold weather pushed them even harder.

“I’m going to say it helps me because I want to get out of it,” runner, Andy Uehling, said.

“This is my kind of weather actually,” runner, Jonathan Onarheim, said. “So I like it when it’s cold like this, I don’t know, I just feel like I’m in my zone when it’s this kind of weather.”

But one runner said the cold weather could put people at greater risk of dehydration.

“Make sure you’re hydrated because weather like this we tend not to think of fluid intake, so you want to be able to drink before you find out you are thirsty,” runner, David Lawrence, said.

Even with the conditions Parisi said they came out because they loved seeing people support the runners.

“I love the spectators,” Parisi said. “Eau Claire is just such a great city. It’s a beautiful city to run in and there’s so much support. That’s my favorite part.”

And one spectator said she came out because she enjoyed watching runners get to the finish line.

“The excitement at the end, the cheering for everybody, you know, and just watching the expressions on their face when they see the finish line,” spectator, Wendy Wright, said.

For more information on the Eau Claire Marathon click here.

