Madison Parks Foundation unveils pet memorial statue

The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.
The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To pay tribute to the joy our pets bring us and Madison’s commitment to them, the Madison Parks Foundation (MPF) donated a custom sculpture that will live at Quann Park.

The memorial sculpture was unveiled Sunday morning and features ‘Furever Tags’ mounted to the memorial, that community members can purchase in honor of their four-legged friends.

“I hope [people] just find it as something fun,” MPF Board member Pierce Sullivan said. “I’m sure all dog lovers have seen two dogs play tug-o-war with a rope, so we hope it just brings some joy and the hope that wherever you think your dog is at after they pass, that they’re playing somewhere and still enjoying themselves.”

Quann Park on Madison’s south central side is one of the city’s nine fenced, off-leash dog parks.

Furever Tags are $100 each, and the first 300 will be permanently attached to the sculpture, MPF said. Proceeds from the tags will help MPF upgrade current city dog parks and plan for future dog parks.

