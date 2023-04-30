New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing Company sign(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 30, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new seasonal beer hit the shelves last week and will only be available in Wisconsin during spring and summer for a limited time.

The New Glarus Brewing Company created a New Glarus Pilsner which is a new brand in their seasonal series. Creator Dan Carey started a ‘ceaseless quest to brew the perfect pilsner,’ the release stated.

The beer is described to have ‘old-school styles’ of German and Czech using malted barley to create a ‘complex’ yet ‘easy bitterness.’ The beer went through six weeks of lagering before it was packaged and shipped.

The release also stated that this new pilsner will be available on draft and in six and 12-pack cans. Visit the New Glarus Brewing website to find information on stocking and locations.



