1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Barron County Friday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office on April 28, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road D/7th Avenue west of County Road K/2nd Street, south of Turtle Lake.

The media release states, “deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an officer from the Turtle Lake Police Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, Mayo Ambulance, and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene.”

According to the media release, investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on County Road D/7th Avenue at high speed and failed to stop at the sign. The vehicle continued west with the driver losing control and leaving the roadway. The vehicle hit a tree and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified in the media release as 21-year-old Brenden Brown of Rice Lake was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified in the media release as 18-year-old Gretchen Madsen of Clayton was taken to Barron Hospital with minor injuries.

According to the media release, the crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

The media release says this is Barron County’s first traffic fatality of the year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wisconsin River
Runners in the Eau Claire Marathon brace the wind as they line up in Phoenix Park.
Eau Claire Marathon runners face cold weather
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
New law intends to attract and retain jail staff.
County jail staff can opt for protective status under new law
According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of...
Suspects in custody after burglary at ‘Smoking Gun’ store

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/1/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/1/2023 6 a.m.
alaska
Chetek Man to Star in Outdoor Channel Documentary
ag
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith 5/1/2023
Brent Whittenberger journeyed to remote Alaska.
Chetek man to star in Outdoor Channel documentary