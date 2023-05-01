1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Barron County Friday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office on April 28, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road D/7th Avenue west of County Road K/2nd Street, south of Turtle Lake.

The media release states, “deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an officer from the Turtle Lake Police Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, Mayo Ambulance, and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene.”

According to the media release, investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on County Road D/7th Avenue at high speed and failed to stop at the sign. The vehicle continued west with the driver losing control and leaving the roadway. The vehicle hit a tree and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified in the media release as 21-year-old Brenden Brown of Rice Lake was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified in the media release as 18-year-old Gretchen Madsen of Clayton was taken to Barron Hospital with minor injuries.

According to the media release, the crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

The media release says this is Barron County’s first traffic fatality of the year.

