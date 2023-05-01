Altoona Container Park Tenants selected

ALTOONA, Wis. (CITY OF ALTOONA PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Altoona is progressing with its container park project that will be called “The Yard,” in honor of Altoona’s railroad heritage and recognizing that the container park will be a place to gather, play and socialize just like our own back yards.

The Altoona City Council, along with a group of local entrepreneurs, met with container park applicants last week and heard them pitch their business ideas. Following the business pitches, the City Council decided to initiate lease negotiations with one taproom operator, three restaurants, and one retailer.

The successful applicants are as follows:

Taproom Operator-Iron Horse Saloon-owned by Mark and Hope Anderson. According to their business plan, the Andersons will apply over twenty-four years of experience running and managing taverns and restaurants, as well as managing events, to activate the space and bring people to the Yard who enjoy being outdoors and enjoy live entertainment.

Restaurant Operator-Beast & Bonito-owned by Evan Mowry. According to his business plan, Mr. Mowry is looking at serving pan-Asian-inspired food to enjoy in the park and for pick-up. The Beast & Bonito menu will include scratch-made Ramen, rice bowls, such as donburi and bibimbap, appetizers, and creative side dishes.

Restaurant Operator-Ne-Ne Taco’s-owned by Rene & Rhoda Perez. According to their business plan, Rene & Rhoda Perez will offer authentic Mexican food, from burritos, street tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and amazing queso with freshly made tortilla chips.

Restaurant Operator-EJ 2-owned by Cara Yang. According to Cara’s business plan, the restaurant will be a seafood boil Asian-inspired restaurant with an influence intertwined with various Asian-inspired sauces, including Asian-Cajun seafood house, house garlic sauce, and Hmong hot pepper. Formerly the family operated Eau Juicy, and this would be a return of that experience.

Retail Operator-Coulee Boutique-owned by Anna Ledebuhr. According to Ms. Ledebuhr’s business plan, Coulee Boutique will be a unique women’s boutique that sells clothing and accessories while offering personal care and gift items.

“The City had an excellent field of applicants, and we are excited to get the entrepreneurs together to work towards finalizing plans for activating the container park,” said Mike Golat, City Administrator for the City of Altoona. “One of the lenses in the City’s Comprehensive Plan is economic sustainability; hence the City is excited to offer this unique opportunity to entrepreneurs to help strengthen our downtown business district.”

