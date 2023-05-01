Chippewa County sex offender to be released into the public

Jay Fasbender
Jay Fasbender(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jay Fasbender Sr. is set to be released on May 23, 2023 and will be homeless.

The media release says Fasbender’s previous convictions include; Sex with a child 16 or older, 4th degree sexual assault x3, and 3rd degree sexual assault x2. Fasbender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. Due to Fasbender’s convictions originating in Chippewa County, he is set to be placed on electronic monitoring inside of Chippewa County. The media release adds that weekly meetings will take place regarding his residential status.

According to the media release, Fasbender will be under supervision with the Department of Corrections until May 5, 2027. He will be subject to Global Positioning System during this time. He also is required to register with the WI Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.

The media release states, “Fasbender is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wisconsin River
Runners in the Eau Claire Marathon brace the wind as they line up in Phoenix Park.
Eau Claire Marathon runners face cold weather
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
New law intends to attract and retain jail staff.
County jail staff can opt for protective status under new law

Latest News

Xcel Energy truck
Xcel Energy urges caution around dams
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/1/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/1/2023 6 a.m.
alaska
Chetek Man to Star in Outdoor Channel Documentary