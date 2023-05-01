Chippewa County sex offender to be released into the public

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jay Fasbender Sr. is set to be released on May 23, 2023 and will be homeless.

The media release says Fasbender’s previous convictions include; Sex with a child 16 or older, 4th degree sexual assault x3, and 3rd degree sexual assault x2. Fasbender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. Due to Fasbender’s convictions originating in Chippewa County, he is set to be placed on electronic monitoring inside of Chippewa County. The media release adds that weekly meetings will take place regarding his residential status.

According to the media release, Fasbender will be under supervision with the Department of Corrections until May 5, 2027. He will be subject to Global Positioning System during this time. He also is required to register with the WI Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.

The media release states, “Fasbender is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG.”

