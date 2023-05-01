CVTG presents “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical”

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical” May 4-7 in Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center.

The super-sized Nunsense show stars the original five nuns plus seven fun new characters including the never-before-seen infamous convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, who accidentally poisoned 52 residents of the convent while the others were playing bingo.

Needing money to bury the nuns, the surviving nuns decide to stage a variety show at Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium with Mother Superior - a former circus performer who cannot resist the spotlight. Her competitive but dignified rival is second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert. Joining them is Sister Robert Anne - a streetwise nun from Brooklyn, Sister Leo - a novice who is determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun, Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head…

With catchy tunes, tap-dancing nuns, a wise-cracking puppet and some of the funniest sisters you’ve ever seen, it has all the makings of a great night of entertainment, because, after all, Nunsense is habit-forming! It would be a sin to pass up this madcap musical!

“A hail of fun and frolic! Wacky and outrageous with a hysterical ‘anything goes’ sense of fun!” – The New York Times

“You don’t have to be Catholic to love Nunsense!” – Entertainment Tonight

“Inspired madness! Go See it!” – Jewish Post and Opinion

“Guaranteed to lift your spirits… very, very funny.” – National Catholic News

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the musical comedy Nunsense the Mega-Musical

7:30pm: May 4-6 and 1:30pm: May 7

The Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center

Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15

Tickets: online at cvtg.org or call 715-832-7529

