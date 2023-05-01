De Soto man dead after tractor crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A De Soto man is dead after a tractor crash in Vernon County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on April 29 at 12:46 p.m. authorities received a report of a tractor crash on Amann Road, south of Hecks Point Road in the Town of Genoa.

The media release states, " 64-year-old Steven Rybold was moving dirt on his property on Amann Rd when the tractor he was operating went over an embankment. The embankment was approximately 30 feet high and the tractor overturned and pinned Steven Rybold under the tractor at the bottom of the embankment.”

According to the media release, Genoa Fire and First Responders along with Tri-State Ambulance arrived at the scene and Genoa Fire lifted the tractor off Rybold.

The media release says Rybold was pronounced dead by a Vernon County Coroner at the scene.

