GARY & CHRIS GILES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Gary and Chris Giles a Sunshine Award. I recently had a full knee replacement. I live alone and was not permitted to drive yet. Gary has helped me out so much with taking me to Physical Therapy and doctor appointments. Chris has been very supportive of Gary helping me, even when it resulted in Chris having to change her plans for the day. Especially, over the past 18 years, Gary has always been there for me when I needed help with just about anything.

Thomas Giles

