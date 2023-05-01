Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer

Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of trying to kill an Oshkosh West High School liaison officer at the age of 16 will spend at least 17 years in prison.

Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, was sentenced Monday for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the 2019 attack on officer Mike Wissink. Fuhrman stabbed the officer with a fork in his office at the high school. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman to stop the attack. A jury found Fuhrman guilty at trial in February.

Fuhrman tearfully addressed the court at his sentencing hearing. He said he feels horrible for his actions and asked for the opportunity prove he’s not a bad person. He said he was sorry to his victim, now-retired officer Mike Wissink; his family; the community; first responders and everyone who helped him. He thanked the officer who saved his life that day.

Wissink was not in court for the apology. He left the courtroom after providing a statement to the judge.

In addition to 17 years of confinement, Fuhrman will spend 10 years under extended supervision. He must also follow a number of conditions during his sentence.

