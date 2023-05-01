JACKSON CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – HEALTH SERVICES UNIT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Jackson Correctional Institution’s Health Services Unit for the Sunshine Award.

Nursing staff has been working short for months. We are all working extra long shifts and working to cover other jobs. We are still working together to keep inmates safe and healthy and we still have each other’s back, helping and keeping each other safe.

Stephanie Opelt

