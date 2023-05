EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jeff Schultz for the Sunshine Award. Jeff works at Cummins Filtration in Neillsville and plays an active role within the community. We see you and thank you for all that you do as an EMT, firefighter, co-worker, family man, and all the other great things he is involved with.

Amanda Hensiak

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.