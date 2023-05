EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Judy Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Judy is an amazing hostess at Randy’s Family Restaurant in Eau Claire. She always has a positive and upbeat attitude for everyone who comes to dine, and she treats everyone as if they’re her best friends. She makes dining at Randy’s a treat every time.

Tamara Berg

