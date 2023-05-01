La Crosse County Processes 2.5 million Pounds of Debris from Derailment

County staff, hauling companies work around the clock to assist with clean-up operation
DEBRIS FROM DERAILMENT
DEBRIS FROM DERAILMENT
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (LA CROSSE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - La Crosse County Landfill staff are working to process an estimated 2.5 million pounds of debris from last week’s BNSF train derailment in Crawford County.

BNSF asked La Crosse County for support as it was the nearest county with the capacity and capability to manage the operation. La Crosse County officials launched an emergency process and opened the landfill at 6 p.m. Saturday with additional staffing to begin processing waste from the site.

“Our goal was to minimize the environmental impacts to the region from this debris remaining in the water and to facilitate Highway 35 being reopened,” said Jackie Davis, Operations Coordinator with La Crosse County Solid Waste.

County officials worked with 12 local hauling companies to bring materials from the site near De Soto in Crawford County where the derailment occurred. A hazmat team had already worked to remove paint and lithium batteries that the train was transporting. But the non-hazardous contents of the transport containers, containing food products and other merchandise, still needed to be safely managed, sorted, and disposed of.

Back at the La Crosse County Landfill, emergency lighting was put in place along with equipment to recycle and dispose of materials from the train transport containers. Five County staff plus eight contracted staff from St. Joseph’s Construction were brought in to keep the process moving forward. The landfill worked 24/7 over the weekend with the emergency operation scheduled to run until 4:30 p.m. Monday. The total amount of materials transported from the derailment site to the La Crosse County Landfill is expected to surpass 2.5 million pounds.

“This was a truly collaborative effort, and we want to thank everyone who quickly got together to get the operation up and running,” Davis added.

BNSF will cover the cost of the clean-up operation. Multiple train cars overturned at the site, about 30 miles south of La Crosse, prompting a response from over 20 federal, state, and local agencies.

